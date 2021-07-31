21-Y-O woman escapes by breaking car window after driver refuses to stop

Police in Region Three are investigating an incident whereby a young woman was forced to break the window of a car to escape after the driver refused to stop for her to get out.

The incident occurred sometime around 16:30 hours on Friday at Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

The victim is a 21-year-old resident of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

It was reported that the victim was on the main road of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, awaiting transportation when a black Juke motor vehicle driven by a male with a female (particulars unknown) seated in the front passenger seat offered her a drop to her location.

The woman agreed and entered the vehicle. Upon reaching the junction of the Scheme, the woman requested the driver to stop in order for her to exit the vehicle but she was ignored. The driver then proceeded to turn onto the Tuschen Public Road.

The victim, who became fearful, broke the back left side window glass of the vehicle, which caused the driver to stop immediately, the victim then rushed out of the vehicle with her belongings and the vehicle drove off in a western direction.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police at the Leonora Police Station.