Armed bandits rob trio at Better Hope

Two armed bandits on Friday morning robbed a businessman and two others at their Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home of a sum of cash and several gadgets.

According to police reports, the incident occurred sometime around 08:45h.

The articles stolen include: $300,000 cash; a white iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $320,000; a gold iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $320,000; and one black Samsung Tablet valued at $80,000

It was reported that the 40-year-old businessman as well as a 38-year-old housewife and another male, all of Better Hope, were in their yard when the suspects approached them on a motorcycle.

One of the suspects, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, ran into the yard demanding valuables. The victims were told to lay on the ground while their monies and gadgets were then taken.

The armed suspect then re-joined his accomplice and discharged a round of fire before making good their escape.

They are currently being sought by the police as the investigation develops.