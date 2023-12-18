2-Y-O drowns after falling into Essequibo River

A two-year-old boy tragically lost his life on Saturday morning after falling into the Essequibo River near the Kurupukari crossing, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Dead is Marlon Felix.

Reports indicate that the toddler’s mother took him to a beach located a short distance upstream from the crossing along the river. While the young mother and other residents were washing clothing at the riverside, they realised that the child was missing.

An immediate search ensued, and after some time, Marlon’s lifeless body surfaced in the water.

Marlon had been playing on a beach near the Kurupukari Crossing on the Essequibo River when he accidentally slipped into the water.

--- ---