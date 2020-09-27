2 more die from COVID-19

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced that at 10:00h on September 27, 2020, two other persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have succumbed this taking the death toll to 78.

The latest victims are two women, a 55 -year-old and a 45 -year-old from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They reportedly died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The Ministry of Health expresses sincerest condolences to the families of these persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.