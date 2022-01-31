2 more Covid deaths, 86 new cases

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the total deaths recorded to date to 1,168.

The latest fatalities are a 79-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who was fully vaccinated and an 86-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) whose vaccination status is unknown.

The country also recorded 86 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 59,889.

There are 11 persons in the ICU, 200 in institutional isolation, 10,898 in home isolation, and 19 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 47,612.