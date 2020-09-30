2 more Covid-19 deaths recorded; total at 82

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of 17:00hrs on September 30, 2020, two other persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 82.

The latest fatalities are a 61-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 60-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands West Demerara).

The Ministry of Health expresses sincerest condolences to the families of these persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020. This order emphasises:

 the need for correct and consistent use of a face masks when leaving their homes;

 the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others

 and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy .