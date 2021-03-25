2 more COVID-19 deaths, 78 new cases recorded

Two more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the death toll to 223.

The fatalities are two males; a 60-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 61-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). They died while seeking treatment at medical facilities.

However, new statistics show that Guyana has recorded 78 new cases from 822 samples that were collected thus taking the total positives to 9898.

The Ministry stated that 12 persons remain in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 893 in home isolation, 49 in institutional isolation and 18 in institutional quarantine.