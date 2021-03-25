Retrial ordered for accused in Kaneville robbery/murder

A retrial was on Thursday ordered for 24-year-old Rayan Carter, the accused in the murder of 30-year-old machine operator Ishwar Ramanah of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was shot when gunmen invaded his home on December 13, 2017. Following deliberations Thursday, the jury was unable to arrive at a unanimous verdict for the offence.

As such, trial Judge Navindra Singh ordered a new trial for the murder accused at the next session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes which commences next month at the Demerara High Court. The charge against Carter states that between December 13, 2017, and January 13, 2018, in the county of Demerara, he murdered Ramanah during a robbery.

It was reported that Ramanah sustained a gunshot injury to his abdomen when two armed men invaded his home just after midnight on December 13, 2017. During the robbery, the machine operator was relieved of a gold chain valued at $40,000 before the bandits made good their escape. Police were, however, able to recover a spent shell casing at the crime scene.

The injured man had been taken for emergency attention at a medical facility, and had undergone surgery, but succumbed one month later while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital on January 13, 2018. Carter was subsequently arrested by Police ranks and placed on an identification parade, where he reportedly was positively identified.