2 more Covid-19 deaths, 112 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 486.

The latest fatalities are two females: a 47-year-old from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and 68-year-old from Region 6 (East Berbice- Corentyne). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 20,757.

There are 13 persons in the ICU, 90 in institutional isolation, and 1,373 in home isolation.

The total recoveries stands at 18,795.