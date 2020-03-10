2 men wanted for separate murders

The Guyana Police Force has issued two bulletins for two men wanted for separate murders.

In the first instance, 25-year-old John France of Lot 20 Section ‘A’ Friendship, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is wanted for the murder of Daniel Amore.

The incident occurred on March 1, 2020 at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Amore was killed whilst trying to protect his mother from a knife and cutlass wielding family member.

Meanwhile, Daniel McLennon of Lot 153 Third Street Swamp Section Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice is also wanted for murder.

He is wanted for the murder of Lomenzo Johnny, who was killed between February 26 and 27 at Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of these individuals are urged to make contact with the nearest police station.