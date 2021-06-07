2 hospitalised after bike crashes into car at Riverstown

Two persons are said to be in a serious condition at the Suddie Public Hospital following an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at Riverstown Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The accident occurred at around 20:30hrs last evening.

The injured persons are 22-year-old Lakeram Singh of Affiance and Khrisnah Singh, 22, of Airy Hall.

Lakeram was riding motorcycle CF9313 with Khrisna as the pillion rider, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when they crashed into a motorcar PXX 5401.

As a result, the motorcycle fell onto the roadway where both the rider and pillion rider received injuries to their heads and about their bodies.

They were picked up in a conscious condition by the driver of the said motorcar and transported to the Suddie Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.