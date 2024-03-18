2 critical following 2-vehicle smash-up along Lethem-Linden trail

Two persons are critically injured following a two-vehicle collision along the Lethem-Linden trail on Sunday. The identities of those injured were not immediately available, but according to information received, one is the driver of one of the vehicles and the other is a senior education official.

Based on reports received, the minibus involved in the accident was attempting to overtake another vehicle while on a hill when it collided with a four-runner which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver was expected to be air-dashed to Georgetown for further medical attention while the other person was taken to Boa Vista, Brazil for medical attention.

Other persons who sustained minor injuries were treated and sent away. An investigation is underway.

