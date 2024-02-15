2 Berbice men busted with 142 lbs ganja

Abdool Shakoor, 33, of Lot 36 #78 Village Corriverton, and Yogindra Bheemsingh, 33, of Bank Road Corriverton, have been busted by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents with more than 142 pounds of marijuana in a car in which they were travelling.

In an operation conducted on the #65 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice on Monday, the narcotics were unearthed when CANU ranks intercepted and searched this motorcar and uncovered three large, bulky parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The men were arrested and, with the narcotics, escorted to the CANU Headquarters in Region Six, where the narcotics were confirmed as cannabis weighing 64.6 kilograms. CANU has said investigations are ongoing, and the two suspects are expected to be charged soon.

