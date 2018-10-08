19-yr-old suspect reportedly confesses to murdering Corentyne mason

Law enforcement officials have launched a probe in the murder of Mahendra Sooknanan, 24, a mason of lot 36 # 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice which occurred about 21:30hrs yesterday at the said Village.

The body which was discovered with multiple stab wounds, is presently at the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

According to a police press release, a 19-year-old labourer, also of # 69 Village, who was imbibing with the deceased and another person earlier yesterday, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

The suspect has reportedly confessed to the crime and told investigators, that the deceased made remarks about his (the suspect) wife which angered him.