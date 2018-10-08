Pedestrian killed in motorcycle accident, rider critical

66-year-old Orin Roberts of Lot 23 John and Norton Streets was on Sunday involved in an accident with a 24-year-old West Bank Demerara motorcyclist that resulted in his subsequent death.

The accident occurred on Princes and John Streets around 17:30h.

According to information reaching this publication, the rider of the motorcycle, identified as Andrew Glassgow reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the pedestrian who was standing on the northern side of Princes Street awaiting to cross from north to south.

As a result of the collision, both the pedestrian and the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries about their bodies.

They were reportedly picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted.

INews understands that around 22:00h on the day in question, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries, while the rider’s condition was listed as critical.

The body of the pedestrian is at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations are ongoing.