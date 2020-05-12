19 Lindeners fined or given community service for curfew violations 

Nineteen Lindeners who appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune on Friday were either fined or given community service for breaching the countrywide COVID-19 curfew.

While a total of 40 matters went before the court, which was hosted virtually via the Zoom App, only 24 violators showed up for their cases to be tried at the Regional Police Headquarters at Mackenzie, Linden.

A total of 8 persons were charged for breach of restriction on social activities while the others were charged with breach of curfew.

Overall, a total of 13 persons were fined with various sums ranging from $10,000 to $16,000 with default sentences ranging from 2 to 3 months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, six persons were given community service while five offenders were reprimanded and discharged based on explanations given to the court.

Prosecutor Vernette’ Pindar tried the matters on behalf of the State.

The other 16 outstanding matters are expected to be heard before Magistrate Fortune on Wednesday May 13.