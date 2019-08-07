18-yr-old gets 5 years for armed robbery

One day after an 18-year-old teen told the court that he committed the robberies because he was hungry and had no money, he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus handed down the sentence on Tuesday to Quacy Jupiter of Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

He was slapped with five charges when he made his first court appearance, however, he only admitted to robbing two persons while denying the third. He had also denied being in possession of an illegal gun and ammunition when Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus had read the charges.

The Magistrate sentenced Jupiter to two and a half years for each of the charges to which he pleaded guilty. The sentences will run concurrently, hence, he will only spend two and a half years behind bars.

The first charge stated that on August 1, 2019, at Louisa Road, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Robert Rollins of a number of items which collectively totalled G$43,000.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he robbed Ulric Bristol of a quantity of items valued at G$63,000.

The third charge stated that he robbed Roxanne Daniels of two mobile phones and G$15,000 in cash, totalling G$131,000.

It was further alleged that on August 1, 2019, at Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .32 revolver and four matching rounds of ammunition without being a licensed firearm holder.

The matters were reported and a search was carried out in a room in which the suspect was occupying where the stolen articles were found.

Jupiter was then arrested and taken to the station where he was positively identified by the victims as the perpetrator. As such, he was charged for the offences.