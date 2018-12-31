175 children placed in foster care, 80 adopted- CC&PA

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) has recorded an increase in the number of children placed into both permanent and temporary homes in 2018. This was disclosed by Director of the Agency, Ann Greene during an interview with this online publication.

The CC&PA noted that a total of 175 children were placed in foster care homes with 117 foster parents. In addition 80 children were able to spend the holidays in the warmth of their new adopted families.

According to the Child Care Arm of the Social Protection Ministry, 51 local families adopted children, 18 international Guyanese as well as 11 international or non- Guyanese.

These numbers, Greene said is the highest compared with 2017. Although she did not provide INews with figures for the previous year, Greene noted that the significant increase was achieved as the adoption process was much earlier this year with the aid of the child court and additional laws.

Important to note also was that this year, more children were placed in foster care. The Agency outlined in its yearend review that it managed to increase partnerships at the community level with key stakeholders including the Guyana Police Force, Teachers, Public Health Workers, Non- Governmental Organizations and Community Groups including faith-based organizations, for social network support for vulnerable families.

The CC&PA said Child Protection work is not done in isolation, and as such, communities must take responsibilities for keeping children safe.

Community-based initiatives and parenting programmes are known to be effective in strengthening the functioning of parents and enhancing the growth and development of children.

Moreover, training was conducted with caregivers in State Care Homes as well as caregivers in privately managed Children Residential Care Institutions.

This was done with the intent of providing an opportunity for the development of skills and techniques for improved service to children in residential care.