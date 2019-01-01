Two Corentyne brothers killed in armed robbery

Premchand Samaroo 46, and his brother Harrychand Samaroo 45, both of Bushlot Village Corentyne, Berbice, were on old year’s night (Monday) killed by armed bandits who invaded their home.

Information reaching INews revealed that the brothers had an overseas house guest and sometime after 22:00h family members were seated under the house when they heard a loud explosion and thought it was a loud firecracker.

Premchand reportedly went into his backyard to investigate and was shot.

It is believed that he died on the spot.

The masked bandits then proceeded to rob family members including the overseas guest.

US$350 was reportedly taken from the female overseas guest, while another female family member was also robbed of an undisclosed amount of valuables.

INews understands that Harrychand who was also beaten during the robbery was taken to hospital but died while receiving medical treatment.

Police in Berbice have since launched a manhunt for the bandits.