17 newly trained ATC for aviation sector

The Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) on Friday graduated 17 persons after they successfully completed the Aeronautical Information Management and Air Traffic Control Assistant course.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P., while delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony held at the Transport and Harbours Sports Club in Georgetown said, “we must never be short, we must train and train and train because an educated nation is a prosperous nation, it’s an enlightened people.”

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill

The minister made the point while noting that more skills and knowledge will be required, especially in Air Navigational Services (ANS) as government further invests to develop the country’s air services.

Minister Edghill told the graduating class that public service is not just about earning a salary, but rather giving service to the public. He also noted that, “we need a new work ethics in Guyana” because at all times people must be served.

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill handing over certificate to one of the graduands

He reassured the graduating class that government recognises their contributions in keeping travellers safe.

“As a nation, the travelling public, the Government that has a responsibility, the regulatory bodies to ensure safety in the skies we recognise your work, your role and your contributions and for that not only to this class that is graduating today, but to all men and women who work in the Air Navigational Services, we want to let you know that we appreciate your work and we affirm you this afternoon,” Minister Edghill said.

CATS – Chief Instructor Clifford Van Doimen

Meanwhile, CATS – Chief Instructor, Clifford Van Doimen congratulated the graduating class as he delivered his course report.

“It would be remiss of me if I didn’t say to you, congratulations on your performances thus far, and I wish you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

The 16-week course was conducted between August and December, last year and the participants are currently in the ‘on-the-job training phase’ and are well on their way to becoming Air Nautical Information Management Officers and Assistant Air Traffic Controllers. (Department of Public Information)