$15M in losses as fire guts workers’ living quarters at Kwakwani

By: Solomon McGarrell

An estimated $15M worth of items went up in flames on Wednesday morning after a fire suspected to be electrical in origin destroyed a workers’ living quarters and storeroom owned by businessman Insham Ali Bacchus.

The fire erupted at around 11:30h after a series of power outages at the Kwakwani, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) location.

According to an eyewitness, a small fire started on a transformer and subsequently, the workers’ living quarters and storeroom went up in flames.

The Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated was immediately contacted to disconnect the power.

The Fire Service was also immediately summoned, but, eyewitnesses say firefighters arrived at the scene until an hour later with water supply that lasted less than one minute.

In the meantime, a bucket brigade was formed by public-spirited citizens and workers who were tactful in dousing the fire and ultimately, saving Bacchus’ home – a flat concrete structure adjacent to the building that was destroyed by the inferno.

Bacchus is in the business of logging and at the time, the storeroom had a quantity of generators, outboard engines, and over 15 chainsaws.

Investigations are ongoing.