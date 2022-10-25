14 homeless after Palmyra fire

A fire of unknown origin on Monday night gutted a house at Lot 77 Palmyra Village, owned by a 52-year-old security guard. Reports are that the fire started at about 08:30 pm.

Speaking with this publication, the owner of the home, Boodnarine Dhanraj, said that the family had just finished praying and lit their diyas. He said he was in the hammock at the bottom of the house and his grandchildren were playing in the yard.

According to Dhanraj, he heard someone shout “fire” and he saw the upper flat of the house engulfed in flames. Dhanraj said that there were no diyas lit in the upper flat of the house. He said that he lived in the house with his wife, six children; two sons-in-law and four grandchildren.

The man related that he built the home three years ago. Persons who may want to help the family rebuild can contact them on telephone numbers (592) 673-3440 or (592) 633-8185.