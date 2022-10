Three persons are homeless after an early morning fire destroyed their Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), home on Monday.

Reports are that the fire started at about 10:30h while two persons – the owner’s son and his girlfriend – were inside the home.

An alarm was raised and the Fire Service was summoned to the scene. However, by the time the Fire Service arrived, the flames had spread and caused extensive damage.

An investigation has been launched.