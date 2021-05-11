$14.5 million Kamwatta Primary School commissioned

Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall on Friday commissioned the $14.5 million Kamwatta Primary School, providing a conducive learning environment for students in the Moruca sub-district, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The renovations, which were done by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), also included the construction of a fence.

Dharamlall said the investment demonstrates the Government’s interest in enhancing the education sector, as outlined in its 2020 manifesto.

“There was once a time when Kamwatta did not have a school as many of the older folks know that. They did not have the opportunity as the current generation have now so we are excited as a Government, to work with you to ensure that education becomes a part of your daily lives.

Education is an asset from the knowledge we gather from school and life experience, this is what gives us ambition and drive us to transform our village and the country, as a whole,” he is quoted by the Department of Public Information as saying.

He added that Government would continue to implement various initiatives to further enhance the education sector to accommodate the coming transformation.

It is with this hope, he urged young persons to take advantage of all opportunities made available by the Government.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley shared the Minister’s sentiments, adding that the region will see much more developments in education.

“This simple yet significant ceremony is a testimony of what the Government has in store for the country’s education sector,” he said.

The school currently accommodates 323 students.

Dharamlall said the Government has also procured a generator at a cost of $13.5 million, to supply electricity to a two-kilometre radius of the community.