Persons, who attempted to attack cop, arrested for breach of curfew, noise nuisance

Several persons who had attempted to attack police officer for shutting down their music have been arrested for breach of curfew and noise nuisance.

At around 23:30hrs on Sunday, a Police Constable attached to the Reliance Police Station went to a residence at Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice where a motorcar was playing loud music to the disturbance of residents in the area.

The police officer ordered that the music be turned off and that the vehicle’s owner proceed to the station.

But the driver along with several persons who were gathered in the yard consuming alcohol put up a resistance and allegedly attempted to attack the cop, forcing him to fire a warning shot in the air using his Guyana Police Force-issued revolver.

The group of disorderly persons then entered the yard and locked the gate, all the while shouting that ‘no one can lock them up’.

However, police officers revisited the area the following day where several persons involved in the incident were arrested.

Those persons are: Phillip Edwards, 33; Waheid Edwards, 33; Anthony Edwards; 45; and Gordon Edwards, 39.

They are presently in custody for the offences of breach of curfew, failing to wear a mask, disorderly behaviour, and public insult and provocation.

Meanwhile, Edwards – who is the owner of the motorcar in question – is also in custody for making loud and continuous noise (noise nuisance).