12-Y-O crushed by moving lorry at Canje

Twelve-year-old Justin Titaram, a former student of New Amsterdam Secondary School was on Wednesday crushed to death by a motor lorry attached to the Guyana Sugar Corporation.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 16:00h, the lorry, GMM 5087 which was at the time being driven by a 64-year-old resident of Canefield Settlement, East Canje was proceeding along the Reliance Public Road when it suddenly attempted to make a left turn but instead came into contact with the lad.

The driver reportedly told police that, he heard someone shouting “hold boy hold” and without hesitation, he stopped the vehicle and upon checking, he saw the young man lying under the lorry, close to the left-side back wheel.

The victim of Lot 53 Reliance Abandon, East Canje Berbice reportedly died on the spot. The driver was taken into custody and he is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

