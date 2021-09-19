12 new COVID-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 18, 2021, twelve more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 725.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 71 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 16 Unvaccinated Male 70 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 18 Unvaccinated Male 74 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara September 14 Unvaccinated Female 72 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara September 14 Partially Vaccinated Male 57 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara September 10 Unvaccinated Male 47 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara September 10 Unknown Female 60 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara September 13 Unvaccinated Female 68 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara September 17 Partially Vaccinated Male 82 Demerara-Mahaica September 18 Partially Vaccinated Male 56 Demerara-Mahaica September 19 Unvaccinated Male 53 Mahaica-Berbice September 18 Unvaccinated Female 74 Upper Demerara – Berbice September 18 Unvaccinated

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the twelve deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.21), which are in effect until September 30, 2021. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.