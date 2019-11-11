113 unclaimed motorcycles to be auctioned

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be hosting a public auction to sell 113 unclaimed motorcycles at various stations.

In a notice published in the local press over the weekend, it is stated that the sale is being facilitated through the Public Security Ministry.

The auction will take place on November 26, 27 and 29 at Ruimveldt Police Station; Turkeyen Police Station, and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, respectively.

The sale will commence at 10:00h each day and will see 21 motorcycles being sold at Ruimveldt Police Station, 57 at Turkeyen Police Station, and 35 at CID Headquarters.

It was indicated that the full price of the motorcycles must be paid before the close of the business day on each day of the sale.

The notice also stated that the items being sold were to be removed within seven days from the compounds. Failure to do so will result in a storage fee of two per cent of the sale price after seven days.