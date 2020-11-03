11-Y-O hospitalised after Corentyne accident

An 11-year-old lad is now hospitalised after he was struck down by a car along the Number 50 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred at around 13:30hrs on Monday.

Reports are that a hire car was proceeding along the Public Road when it is alleged by the driver that the child ran across the road.

The driver said this caused him to swerve in an effort to avoid a collision. However, the vehicle still collided with the young pedestrian, causing him to fall onto the road.

The motorcar, which had four adult passengers, landed in a trench.

The young man was subsequently picked up in a unconcious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor and later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The child is sufferring from a fractured right shoulder. He regained consciousness and is regarded as stable.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver has been arrested as investigations continue.