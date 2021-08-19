1 more Covid death, 141 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of August 18, 2021, another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 588.

The latest fatality is one 34-year-old male from Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 141 new cases, taking the total positives to 23,936.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 92 in institutional isolation, 1048 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.

A total of 22,193 persons have recovered.