Ogle cocaine bust: Substance turns out to be milk, suspects released from custody

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement today, said the two persons who were arrested over a suspected cocaine bust at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport have been released after lab tests found no trace of narcotics in the twelve packets of milk – which law enforcement officers believed contained illegal drugs.

See full statement from the GPF:

Further tests conducted yesterday August 18, 2021, by the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory on twelve packets labelled Fernleaf Milk, that were suspected by the police to have contained a mixture of cocaine, have revealed no trace of the narcotic in their contents.

The packets had been seized on August 16, 2021, from an outgoing female passenger at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, following a search of her luggage.

The woman and a male who had been arrested, have since been released from police custody.