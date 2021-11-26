1 killed, 3 injured in Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident

One person is now dead while three are injured following an accident which occurred at around 09:10h today along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway in the vicinity of Marudi.

Dead is 29-year-old Mark Cameron of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown while the injured persons are 38-year-old Quakey Stanford, 25-year-old Calldella Marshal, and 23-year-old Shemika Richards.

They were all occupants in the motorcar driven by Cameron at the time of the fatal crash.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding north along the western side of the said road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the car ended up onto the eastern parapet and turned turtle, causing the driver to fall out of the vehicle.

The driver was picked up in an unconscious condition while the occupants were picked up in conscious conditions and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Cameron was pronounced dead on arrival. The other occupants were hospitalised.

Investigations are ongoing.