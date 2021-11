Two unvaccinated men who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 985.

The latest fatalities are a 55-year-old from Region Six and a 99-year-old from Region Eight, both of whom died on November 25.

Meanwhile, the country has detected 50 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 37,653.

There are 15 in the ICU, 65 in institutional isolation, 1,376 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 35,222.