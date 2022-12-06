1 injured after moneychangers robbed by gunmen

Two moneychangers were on Monday afternoon robbed by gunmen along Water Street, Georgetown.

The two victims, a 66-year-old man of Vlissengen Road, Georgetown and a 41-year-old man of Sophia, Georgetown usually ply their trade daily on Water Street, Georgetown.

At around 13:45h on the day in question, the duo was confronted by the two suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun.

During the confrontation, the armed perpetrator relieved one of the victims of his money.

While attempting to rob the other victim, who pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants to defend himself, the armed suspect discharged a round from the gun, which hit the second victim on his right-lower forearm and his right-side abdomen.

After relieving the shot victim of the cash, the suspects escaped on a motorcycle parked nearby along Water Street.

The shot victim was picked up and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is presently receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

A .32 spent shell was recovered from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.