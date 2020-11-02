1 dead, another injured in Little Diamond accident

One man is now dead while another person is injured following an accident along the Little Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is 24-year-old Joshua Persaud of Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD while 27-year-old Devendra Partab of Diamond Housing Scheme is hospitalised.

Reports are that Persaud was riding a motorcycle along the Little Diamond Public Road, with Partab as the pillion rider.

Police Headquarters said the motorcycle was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing both men to fall onto the road.

The accident occurred at around during the wee hours of today.

They were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Persaud was pronounced dead and Partab admitted a patient.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.