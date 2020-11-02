30 new Covid cases recorded; over 20,000 persons tested to date

Guyana has recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

In its updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the Ministry noted that the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at 4,238.

There are 9 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 66 in institutional isolation, 23 in institutional quarantine and 771 in home isolation.

The number of deaths due virus stands at 128. The two latest fatalities reported today are a 74-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 57 year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini).

3,264 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Meanwhile, to date, a total of 20,067 persons have been tested for the virus.