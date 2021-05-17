1 dead, another injured after motorcycles collide on Mandela Avenue

A man is now dead while another is hospitalised after two motorcycles collided along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The accident occurred at around 17:00hrs on Sunday.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Calvin Peters of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown while the injured man is Shemar Pratt.

Peters was riding an unknown motorcycle along the eastern side of Mandela Avenue when he stopped in the vicinity of the Multilateral Secondary School. Police said he stopped the bike in the centre of the driving lane.

Pratt, who was driving another unknown motorcycle, was proceeding in the same direction when he collided with the stationary bike.

As a result of the collision, both riders fell to the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

They were then picked up in a semi-conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Peters was pronounced dead on arrival.

Pratt was treated for head injuries and lacerations about the body. His condition is deemed stable.

The scene was checked for the motorcycles but none was seen, police said. Investigations are ongoing.

Peters attended the Tucville Secondary School and continued his studies at Rising Stars Academy. His mother, Roxanne, described him as a quiet and peaceful young man who did not get into fights.

She said she last saw her son on Mother’s Day. “He does normally call and find out how we doing and so because he does stay with his uncle to work…on Sunday, I get a call from another brother telling me that Calvin get in accident and he passed away… up to now I don’t have the strength to see him so the father went,” the distressed mother explained.

INews understands that Peters was returning home from a funeral when he met his demise.