1 dead, 3 injured in Linden-Soesdyke Highway smash-up

One person is dead while three others are injured following a three-vehicle collision at Long Creek, Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Sunday evening. The dead man has only been identified as “Papers Man” who sold papers along the highway and in some interior locations.

Based on reports received, the accident involved a minibus driven by the now dead man and two motor cars – a Toyota Corolla and a Carina 212.

Inews was told that the two motor cars were heading to the mining town of Linden while the minibus was heading in the opposite direction. However, in the vicinity of Long Creek, the white Corolla motor car was reportedly driving in the middle of the road when it collided with the minibus.

As a result, the minibus toppled several times and, in the process, collided with the other car. The driver of the minibus was reportedly flung out of the vehicle and landed on the roadway where he died almost instantly.

The drivers and occupants of the motor cars were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were treated and admitted patients. Their conditions are regarded as stable.

An investigation was launched by members of the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force.