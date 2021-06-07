Pensioner dies in New Amsterdam fire

Martin Lindey, 67, last evening perished in a fire at his two-storey home located at Trinity Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The incident occurred at around 22:55hrs.

According to the victim’s son-in-law Cheitram Maywahlall, he received a phone call from a neighbour informing him that the upper flat of the house was on fire.

As a result, he called the New Amsterdam Fire Station and fire tenders responded. The firemen went into action and extinguished the fire.

However, as they entered the upper flat of the building, they noticed Lindey’s body lying motionless in the dining hall.

Lindey was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigations are in progress.