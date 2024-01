Full statement:

This evening (Thursday), after today’s sitting of the National Assembly, we visited with our colleague the Hon. Geeta Chandan Edmond, M.P. She remains hospitalized but is recovering well. She has asked us to convey her deepest appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love and support from you our fellow Guyanese.

Sincerely,

Hon.Amanza Walton Desir. M.P

Hon. Juretha Fernandes, MP

APNU+AFC

