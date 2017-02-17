Home latest news We must continue to push for restructuring of West Indies cricket- St...
We must continue to push for restructuring of West Indies cricket- St Vincent PM
By Akeem Greene The troubles that plague West Indies Cricket are by no means being ignored by CARICOM as on Thursday, St Vincent and the...
Barbadian PM thanks President Granger for support during 50th Anniversary celebrations
President David Granger, this morning, received a handcrafted wooden plaque from the Prime Minister of Barbados, The Right Honourable Freundel Stuart as a thank...
Dwight Yorke ‘denied entry into U.S.’ because of ‘Iranian stamp in his passport’
Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has been 'denied entry into the US' under Donald Trump's new border laws as he 'has an Iranian stamp...
Model risks death with stunt atop 1000ft high building
(NEW YORK POST) A Russian stunner who pulled off a death-defying stunt is catching heat from her fans who say that being a daredevil is...
Car wash owner and employee gunned down in T&T
(Trinidad Express) Car wash owner Naresh Bhawanie and employee Sterling Joseph have been identified as the two men gunned down at a Chaguanas car...
Stop hurling insults and listen, Pope Francis tells politicians
By Philip Pullella | ROME (Reuters) Politicians should lower the volume of their debates and stop insulting each other, Pope Francis said on Friday, adding...
Letter: NY Guyanese edgy on Trump’s immigration round up
Dear Editor, As a result of ongoing round-ups of out of status immigrants in New York and across the country, Guyanese and other Caribbean undocumented...
Syrian boy cries for father after losing legs in bombing
(CNN)-Amid thick clouds of rising smoke, a small boy lays on the ground, screaming in agony. "Baba, carry me, baba!" He cries out, unable...
Body of drowned man washes ashore
Local News INEWS -
Two days after falling into the estuary of the Demerara River, the body of Chavez Allicock, 25, of Lot 33 James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown...
New Chinese Ambassador pays courtesy call on Dr Jagdeo
Local News INEWS -
The New Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency Cui Jianchun yesterday paid a Courtesy Call on Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo,...