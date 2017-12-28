T&T Teen killed after Couva pool party

The sound of machine-gun fire sent patrons of an all-night private pool party scampering for safety in Couva yesterday and left one teenager dead and another injured.

Witnesses said patrons had hide behind fences and in drains, while the gunmen walked along Deonarine Junction Mc Bean, Couva, randomly shooting.

Police said more than 30 gunshots were fired. Several spent shells were found at Shark Street and Mc Bean Road.

A witness, who only identified himself as Farmer Brown, said the gunmen began firing wildly around 6.30 am just as patrons were leaving the Jungle Fever pool party.

Isaiah Trevor Mitchell, 19, was killed instantly and Hakeem James, of Couva, was wounded.

“Isaiah got hit on the road. It was no dispute. They were just playing wild and he got hit,” Brown said.

However, Mitchell’s mother Mamawa Guy said there were different versions of how her son got killed.

“One man said they came for someone else and he tried to stop them by holding the gun so they killed him. He was trying to make peace and that was how he died,” Guy said.

She added that another person told her that Mitchell had a dispute with someone and that was when he got killed. (Trinidad Guardian)