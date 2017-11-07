Skeletal remains suspected to be human found in Enmore

Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains suspected to be that of a human which was unearthed at a residence on Enmore Estate Road, East Coast Demerara.

According to information reaching INews, the discovery was made by the occupant of the home sometime around 14:30h on Sunday afternoon.

This online publication understands that the 48-year-old man, who has been occupying the property for some four months now, was at the time cleaning the home when he stumbled upon the decomposed remains.

However, it is yet to be determined whether or not the remains belong to a human. As such, the findings were taken to a city parlour where DNA testing and further examinations are to be conducted.

Meanwhile, persons residing within the area have indicated that they are aware of the incident and while they are of the belief that the remains belong to a dead person, no suspicions where proffered as to who it can be.

However, a villager told INews that the residence at which the remains was found, once housed a private school.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Related