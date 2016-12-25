President wishes peace, goodwill to Guyanese

0
1

For most, Guyanese from all walks of life woke up today full of cheer as they celebrate Christmas, however mere.

And President David Granger is wishing all Guyanese peace and goodwill, as they observe this joyous occasion with love and thrills.

“The message for mankind of Jesus Christ’s miraculous birth is recounted in the gospel of St. Luke (2:14) in the Holy Bible, which proclaims: ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men’,” he said.

granger-christmasPresident Granger expressed that “Guyana is our motherland” and reminded Guyanese that they have a collective duty to ensure they keep their homeland free from disaffection and discord.

“We have an obligation to promote peace and goodwill within our country,” he stated.

President Granger said the celebration of the birth of Christ reminds us that peace and goodwill do not drop from the sky like manna but that they are shared values, which must find root and flourish in homes, in schools, in offices, in the fields and factories, in neighbourhoods and in communities:

“I wish that we all will embrace the universal values of peace and goodwill which Christmas proclaims. I wish that the Guyanese tradition of hospitality and goodwill will prevail at the time of this sacred festival.”

The Head of State also expressed hope that the culture of care and compassion for one another will continue to give guidance and improve everyone’s quality of life now and in future: “We must foster a culture of peace and goodwill by dispelling the evils of envy, hatred and enmity from our lives. Jesus Christ came as the ‘Prince of Peace.’ The celebration of his birth is an opportunity for all Guyanese to renew the common ties that bind us together as a nation.”

The President appealed to everyone to work together for the common good. “I appeal to everyone to treat each other with respect. I appeal to everyone to work towards creating a culture of peace and goodwill – the values of Christmas,” he said in wrapping up his Christmas greetings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...