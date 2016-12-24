Police unearth gun, ammo in Houston

A tip-off from a civilian led the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to the discovery of a firearm and matching ammunition in Houston, Greater Georgetown.





According to information provided by Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, the find was made some time around 07:05hrs on Friday at Houston Public Road.

It was reported that acting on information from a concerned citizen, the Police went to a location on the Houston Public Road, where they found a .32 pistol along with three matching rounds.

The weapon was taken into Police possession and is expected to undergo ballistics testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crimes. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.