Parking meters protest gains traction as more come out to support scrapping calls

The Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) held its second protest today and saw a much larger crowd of persons coming out in support of their calls for the controversial parking meter project to be scrapped.

Hundreds of persons were seen holding placards against the parking meter initiative, while this time around; no one was counteracting the protest in front of City Hall.

Moreover, the Mayor and Town Clerk were not in sight.

Compared to last week’s protest where persons called for differing outcomes, such as, that the project be suspended or the rates be reduced, today’s protest saw a resounding call for the project to be scrapped.



Businessman, Nazim Hussain of MAPM told the media “I have no problem with development in the country, I have no issue with parking meters and paying a nominal fee but I have an issue with how this particular project was being implemented, forced down the throat of the Guyanese people and public relations of course sucks. We are not treated like if we are Guyanese, you have to hustle with your car and run out, quick… this is like a state far beyond the Police. The bottom line is… we are saying this is an atrocity committed on the Guyanese nation.”

“Cancel the whole contract. We don’t want a reduction, we want the parking meter scrapped!,” another protester said.

After an hour long of the peaceful protest, and a no show from members of City Hall, the crowd disbursed after concluding with the National Anthem.



See more Carl Croker photos below: