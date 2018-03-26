Overwhelming response to GTT’s Innov8 Cosplay show

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company for the first time introduced its Cosplay show as it continued its gaming and robotics competition, at the company’s inaugural Innov8 Summit at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, on Sunday.

Being the first technology expo in Guyana, Marketing Consultant, Samantha Gooden said the event has drawn a positive response from many youths and organisations in Georgetown. She said the Cosplay competition garnered over 700 participants.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, contestants were expected to be dressed in an outfit to showcase their favourite anime or favourite comic book characters.

“The top adult winner wins $100,000 and the top child winner wins $100,000,” Gooden said.

She noted that due to the overwhelming response from the public, a prejudging session was done to reduce the number of persons competing for the grand prize. Three judges will assess the contestants on criteria set out by the organisers of the event.

DPI said it spoke to some of the participants who were excited to be part of the Cosplay contest.

Evon Ellington, 21, was dressed as ‘Sarafina from the animated series Rogue from ‘Wakfu’. Wellington explained, initially her intention was just to attend the expo to observe the session. However, just this morning she decided to enter the competition and quickly put together her costume.

“I am hoping to win the competition, I see a lot of other cosplays that are definitely good and well put together; but I am here to see what is going on and enjoy the atmosphere,” Ellington said.

Also participating was 24-year-old Rhonda Alder who wowed the judges with her ‘Mystique’ outfit from the ‘X-Men’. Alder said she designed the outfit herself, along with applying her own makeup.

“I could not find normal skulls, so I drew it and made it myself. I am here for the fun of the competition, but it would be great if I won. I love cosplay and I love anime.”

Over 900 persons registered to be a part of the gaming tournament which began yesterday, at the launch of the Innov8 Summit.

After much elimination, 100 participants moved forward to the semi-final leg of the competition, which continued today. Participants are engaged in playing the ‘Fifa’ and ‘Call of Duty’ games with other competitors. The top gamer will also receive a sum of $100,000 at the end of the competition.

The Innov8 Summit will continue on March 27 at the Marriott Hotel with its Business Forum.