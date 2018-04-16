Minibus driver charged with causing death of 52-y-o woman, remanded

A minibus driver who allegedly drove recklessly on March 13, 2018 causing the death of a 52-year-old woman was on Monday before the Court of Law for the offence.

Ronald Balgobin, 24, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan where he denied the allegation.

The charge against him alleged that he, on the above mentioned date on the Land Of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) drove minibus BWW 4542 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Yvonne Mohan of Soesdyke Highway.

Balgobin was later taken before Magistrate Renita Singh where he was charged for driving without a licence, breach of insurance and for reportedly providing false information to the Police on the said day of the accident.

He was granted $75,000 bail on those offenses but was remanded to prison on the causing death charge.

He will return to Court next on May 7, 2018.

On the day of the fatal accident, Balgobin was proceeding south on the East Bank public road allegedly at a fast rate, lost control negotiating a turn, turned upside down and collided with an electrical pole.

The driver, along with passengers, was taken to the Diamond diagnostic center, where Mohan was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two other passengers were transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and admitted for injuries they sustained.