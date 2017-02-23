RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Excitement anticipated for Friday night’s Grand Prix
Group three driver Ravi Singh and his daughter Bridget Singh will be competing at the inaugural GT Motorsports’ facility at the Guyana Motor Racing...
Armed bandits rob Poultry business at Leonora
A Leonora Poultry business was robbed, yesterday, of almost $1M in cash and valuables after three bandits stormed their premises under the pretence of...
PPP’s 47th Republic Anniversary message
The Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP) extends greetings and best wishes to all Guyanese on our 47th Republic anniversary. It is common knowledge that the People's...
President’s 47th Republic Anniversary message
Below is President David Granger's message on the occasion of Guyana's 47th Republic Anniversary: Guyanese, The forty-seventh anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is a...
Court action likely over unpaid severance – Union
Hundreds of sugar workers remain without their severance payments despite having been promised to receive it since December 2016. If the matter is not resolved...
President pardons 9 female prisoners
President David Granger has once again used his constitutional power to pardon nine women prisoners in observance of Guyana’s 47th Republic anniversary. The women...
Armed bandits invade GTU’s compound, at least 5 robbed
At least five employees attached to the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) were this afternoon robbed after armed bandits stormed their place of work. Inews understands...
PI continues into Babita Sarjou’s murder
As the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder of Babita Sarjou continues, her reputed husband, Sharadanand Narine and his accomplice, Darrel Punton, today appeared before...
Unequivocal calls for revocation of parking contract in MAPM’s 4th protest
Supporters of the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) took to the streets today to, as they say, "mourn the death of the city" since...
Presidential term limit unconstitutional: Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s decision 2 to 1
The Guyana Court of Appeal during a ruling today upheld the decision of former Chief Justice Ian Chang that the presidential term limit was...