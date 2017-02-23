Excitement anticipated for Friday night’s Grand Prix

Group three driver Ravi Singh and his daughter Bridget Singh will be competing at the inaugural GT Motorsports’ facility at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), Albert Street and Thomas Lands.
The pair is expected to arrive in Guyana today and will begin practicing at the aforementioned venue for tomorrow night’s showdown against local drivers in their respective categories.
Ravi, who has been competing in the group three category in Guyana since 2008, said he is excited to take part in the first-ever Georgetown Grand Prix.
Ravi, who has won the group three category in Guyana on four occasions, said he is also enthused by the fact that the karts will be equally matched for Friday’s event.
“It will all come down to driving skills and that is a good thing,” Ravi said. The 43-year-old, who has been racing competitively since the age of 15, will compete in the Four-stroke Class, and he is keen on putting on a show for his Guyanese fans on his debut at the newly refurbished track.

Ravi Singh (left) and his daughter are expected to arrive in Guyana today

Bridget, who started racing karts at age nine, will throw down the gauntlet to Guyanese Emma Vieira in what is expected to be a sizzling showdown. While Vieira will look to defend home turf, the 20-year-old Trinidad and Tobago racer will no doubt want to prove that she’s the better driver.
Bridgett, a group two driver, won the 80cc Class two years in a row, before moving to the 100cc, which she dominated for another two years.
She then stepped up to the 125cc Rotax International. During the first year she finished second and won the championship the following year. After taking time off to focus on her studies, Bridget returned to the track last year and won the GP 1 Championship.
Friday’s activity, which will comprise 15 races, will commence at 18:00hrs and admission to the venue is free. Some of the other races are: 60cc for ages six to 10, 80cc for ages 10-15, 125cc for 15 years and older, as well as the featured event, the Shifters Pro Cup. Among those who will be in the competition include seasoned drivers such as the father and son pair of Kevin and Kristian Jeffrey and Stephan Jeffrey.
Some of the sponsors for the event are: Honda, of which the four stroke engines will be running, Rays Motor Spares, Sunburst, Banks DIH through their Monster Energy Brand, Ansa McAl through their Stag Brand, Superbet, Prem’s Electrical, Ocean Spray Hotel, Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc, E-Networks and BM Soat. (Guyana Times)

