Essequibo farmer nabbed with ganja in ziplock bag

Ejon Spooned, a farmer of Lot 58 Queenstown village on the Essequibo Coast, is presently in Police custody after he was caught with one gram of cannabis (ganja) in his possession.

According to information, on October 18 around 23:30h, Police ranks were on patrol in the Queenstown area when two males were seen walking on the eastern side of the road. Police approached the males and one of them fled.

Spooned attempted to escape, but was caught and searched. A transparent ziplock plastic bag was found in his left pants pocket. He was told of the offence to which he admitted and was placed in custody pending charges